Oakland Hills fire now at 50% containment with hundreds still under evacuation orders

Firefighters say that the Keller Fire burning in the Oakland Hills is at 50% containment.

Official gives update on Oakland Hills fire now at 50% containment

Official gives update on Oakland Hills fire now at 50% containment Firefighters say that the Keller Fire burning in the Oakland Hills is at 50% containment.

Official gives update on Oakland Hills fire now at 50% containment Firefighters say that the Keller Fire burning in the Oakland Hills is at 50% containment.

Official gives update on Oakland Hills fire now at 50% containment Firefighters say that the Keller Fire burning in the Oakland Hills is at 50% containment.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A wind-fueled brush fire Friday damaged at least two structures and forced hundreds to evacuate. Forward progress has been stopped, and firefighters are hoping to have the fire under control by tonight.

PREVIOUS STORY: Oakland Hills fire forces hundreds to evacuate, damages at least 2 homes, officials say

Oakland firefighters said Saturday morning that the fire is at 50% containment. At least 15 acres burned.

There have been no changes to evacuation orders since 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews were working to extinguish hot spots overnight. There are about 60 firefighters on site. They're most concerned about trees which suffered significant damage falling while crews work in the area and monitoring hot spots so that nothing rekindles.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. burning near the intersection of Mountain Blvd. and Keller Ave. which is a little over a mile away from the Oakland Zoo.

VIDEO: 5-alarm brush fire damages Oakland Hills homes, 33 years after firestorm

Video shows the intense moments as the fire spread quickly near I-580 in the Oakland Hills, burning dangerously close to homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

During a news conference Friday evening, Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said that 500 residents were evacuated.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

OKL-E176

OKL-E177

OKL-E203

OKL-E204

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

OKL-E179

OKL-E178

An evacuation center was set up at Burckhalter Elementary School.

Fire officials say crews are now going through the neighborhood to see if it's safe for residents to return to their homes.

This fire comes nearly 33 years to the date after the deadly Oakland Hills firestorm.

On Oct. 19, 1991, the Tunnel Fire tore through the Oakland Hills killing 25 people and destroying nearly 3,500 homes.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

