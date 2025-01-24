A's fans can purchase jar of dirt to own a piece of history from team's final Oakland Coliseum game

Last Dive Bar is selling jars of dirt from the A's final game at Oakland Coliseum.

Last Dive Bar is selling jars of dirt from the A's final game at Oakland Coliseum.

Last Dive Bar is selling jars of dirt from the A's final game at Oakland Coliseum.

Last Dive Bar is selling jars of dirt from the A's final game at Oakland Coliseum.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You have another chance to own a piece of the Oakland Coliseum from the A's final game at the ballpark.

The Founders of Last Dive Bar are selling more dirt that they collected during the Sept. 26 game.

The dirt, in two-ounce jars, first went on sale in December and sold out in a matter of hours.

MORE: Sights and sounds from A's last game at Oakland Coliseum, place they called home since 1968

On Friday morning, jars of the dirt, including new designs, were listed on Last Dive Bar's website.

It is also selling small bags of dirt and empty jars in five different styles.