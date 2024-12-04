WATCH TODAY: Oakland officials to discuss who will lead city after Mayor Sheng Thao recalled

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland residents are expecting to get some clarity Wednesday about who will lead their city when Mayor Sheng Thao steps down.

She was recalled last month and will leave office likely in just a couple weeks.

Current city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas is expected to lead a press conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

In a release from her office, we're told Bas will discuss the next steps and clarify who will act as mayor going forward.

According to a legal opinion published by Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker, recalled Mayor Thao will have to step down after the city council approves the election results on Dec. 17.

City charter requires a special election 120 days after that meeting, which the city attorney says is likely to happen by April 15 of next year.

But up until this point, it's been unclear who will be acting mayor because Bas is also moving on after being elected to the county bord of supervisors.

Here are the scenarios.

Bas has the option to leave office in January when she is sworn in as supervisor, which would allow her to serve both as interim mayor and council president up until that pint. Or she has the option to resign before then, in order for the special races of both her and Thao's seats to appear on the same ballot for a special election.

If she waits until January to resign, that could force two separate special elections.