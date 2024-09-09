'Everybody belongs': Oakland Pride celebrates 14 years of diversity, inclusion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, Oakland showed off its Pride this weekend in a big way. On Sunday, the 14th annual Oakland Pride parade and festival took over downtown streets. ABC7 brought you exclusive live streaming coverage of the event.

There was a party in downtown Oakland, where Pride was the guest of honor.

"Pride means diversity and inclusion celebrating who we are as Gay people," said Steven Hatcher from Oakland.

There were rainbows and lots of bubbles.

This year's Pride theme, "Rooted in Oakland," means a commitment to fostering inclusivity and unity in the city.

"I think people know that everybody belongs here, everybody deserves to be here. We like that," said Armando Hernandez from Unity Council.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao told us why she's marching.

"This parade means so much. Love is love. This is Oakland's culture. We are out here celebrating. We have the whole city with us," Thao said.

"In a period where there is so much acrimony, this celebration is bringing together diverse communities. This is something Oakland needs, and it's beautiful," said Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife.

This parade is celebrating its 14th year, it's hard to believe before that, there was no Oakland Pride Festival. lots of officials and activists said it was high time to do it.

"When I was first elected as the first openly Lesbian official in Oakland, there was no Pride Parade or Festival, now after years of work and community building, we have this incredible celebration," said Oakland city councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

ABC7's Julian Glover and Zach Fuentes hosted exclusive live streaming coverage of the Oakland Pride Parade.

"We are so excited by the weather out here, in addition to everything else. Great energy out here too," said Zach Fuentes.

"Everyone is here, smiles, good energy. We need more of that in Oakland and in our world, truly," said Julian Glover.

A day to celebrate ourselves, our friends and community.

"Happy Pride," said one parade participant.