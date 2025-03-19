Oakland teen shot and killed in apparent attempted robbery of his backpack

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A preparatory high school in Oakland is mourning the loss of a student after a teen boy was shot and killed earlier this week.

Administrators at Cristo Rey De La Salle say one of their students was killed on 100th Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police and the school have not yet released the identity of the student.

Friends of the victim's family say it was an attempted robbery, and someone was trying to take the boy's backpack when shots were fired.

Memorial at the site of the killing of a teen boy in Oakland.

A memorial is growing at the scene with people lighting candles and writing messages about how much he will be missed.

"It's so sad, this kid was a good kid, he liked sports, it was a beautiful family now devastated for this loss," Maria Hernandez, a friend of the victim said.

The school sent out a statement saying, in part:

"No parent should have to deal with such devastating tragedy. We are here to support them on their terms and their timeline...This loss has shocked and harmed the entire community. Our mission at Cristo Rey De La Salle is to accompany our students. We are walking with them to support as they navigate grief, shock, and all the feelings that accompany a tragedy like this."

The school is offering counseling for students and staff and Oakland police are investigating.