OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department will be giving an update around 3:30 p.m. on the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy that happened Wednesday night.According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Mountain Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on scene.The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.