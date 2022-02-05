Fatal shooting shuts down northbound I-880 at Broadway in Oakland, official says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb has confirmed with ABC7 News that California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting that shut down northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday night.All northbound lanes at Broadway are closed. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Oak Street then back onto I-880 at Jackson Street, according to California Highway Patrol.A traffic alert was issued for the area, where there is already a major backup. There is no estimated time of reopening.There is a large police presence at the scene.Our SKY7 chopper was over the police activity, showing officers surrounding a black Honda Civic.