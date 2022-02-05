Community & Events

Sister of slain Alameda Co. Sheriff's recruit David Nguyen accepts graduation diploma on his behalf

The ceremony took place with one empty chair in honor of David Nguyen.
EMBED <>More Videos

Slain Alameda Co. Sheriff's recruit honored at graduation ceremony

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a bittersweet celebration in Dublin Friday, as Alameda County Sheriff's recruits graduated in the 172nd class of the regional law enforcement training academy.

The ceremony took place with one chair empty, in honor of 28-year-old David Nguyen, who was fatally shot on Interstate 580 in Oakland one month ago today.

Barbara Nguyen accepted a proclamation and honorary diploma on her brother's behalf.

RELATED: Sister of slain Alameda Co. Sheriff recruit shares memories of his life

Speakers paid tribute to David Nguyen, and expressed pride over the unity showed by his fellow recruits after his death.

They also spoke of the significance of their future in law enforcement.

"You're each now part of a family of others, who like you, have pledged to never betray their integrity, their character or the public's trust," Chief Gina Anderson said.

In all, 18 Alameda County Sheriff's recruits graduated from the academy, as did 30 recruits from 13 other agencies.

VIDEO: Family, colleagues honor David Nguyen, Alameda Co. sheriff's recruit shot and killed on I-580
EMBED More News Videos

A funeral was held for an Alameda County Sheriff's Office recruit David Nguyen who was shot and killed earlier this month.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdublinalameda countymurderhomicide investigationgun violencehomicidegraduationshootingsheriff
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CHP investigates deadly shooting on I-880 in Oakland
85% of SF's drug arrests happen in the Tenderloin. Police explain why
EXCLUSIVE: Outrage over gym calling Asian massage parlors 'smelly'
Oakland ordinance keeps unvaccinated high schoolers from prom
Bay Area DA explains why she refused to probe fatal police shootings
Judge asked to seal settlement for 12 years in Tiffany Li case
Show More
Firefighters investigating 2-alarm fire outside Tesla in Fremont
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
No rain: Up to 36 consecutive dry days recorded in parts of Bay Area
EDD estimates nearly $20B paid to scammers during pandemic
COVID-19: US death toll from coronavirus hits 900K
More TOP STORIES News