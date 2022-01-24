LIVE: Funeral for David Nguyen, Alameda Co. sheriff's recruit shot and killed on I-580

David Nguyen, 28, was driving in his personal vehicle when he was shot. He was an eight-year veteran of the army before joining the academy.
According to family and the ACLO Sherriff's Office, David was the breadwinner for his family. His parents are immigrants from Vietnam who live in San Francisco's Bayview.
RELATED: 'We were like best friends': Sister of slain Alameda Co. Sheriff recruit shares memories of his life
David's death, which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol comes amid a number of high-profile shooting deaths on Bay Area freeways.
Jasper Wu, only 23 months old, on 880 and mother of two and 29-year old Amani Morris on I-80. Both in November.
RELATED: 4 fatal freeway shootings that occurred in Oakland since May remain unsolved
ABC7 has made a number of requests to CHP for specific numbers on freeway shootings in the Bay Area in 2021. Despite pressing the agency for weeks the agency has not provided thorough data for the entire year. However, the partial stats provided to ABC7 show a sharp increase in freeway shootings over 2020.
The sheriff's office set up a GoFundMe account to help David's family, you can visit here.