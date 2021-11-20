Family holds funeral for Jasper Wu, toddler killed during I-880 shooting in Oakland

Jasper Wu’s family invited me his funeral today. His casket is open. My heart is breaking all over again.



PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly two weeks after 23-month-old Jasper Wu was killed by gunfire on an Oakland freeway, he was laid to rest on Friday.The gray, wet weather outside the Piedmont Funeral Services home matched the tone of the morning. As community leaders from around the Bay Area, friends and family streamed into Jasper Wu's funeral.Just weeks away from his second birthday, Jasper was hit by a stray bullet along Interstate 880 in Oakland as his mother drove home to Fremont. Touching images and videos played on a screen as about a hundred people packed the pews to pay their respects.Mourners heard from Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan who emceed the ceremony, which involved a Buddhist monk who chanted.Jasper's grandfather also shared his heartbreak. Saying in Mandarin, in part, that the bullet hit not only his "little cutie" but him as well and that the hurt will last forever.Law enforcement from San Francisco, the chiefs of Oakland and Fremont police and councilmembers also took to the podium expressing their condolences and sharing strong messages with the community. Especially after Thursday's freeway shooting that killed a mother of two.AAPI owned Vietnamese restaurant group Lee's Sandwiches also wanted to show support donated food and drink.After the service, we went outside where-as part of Chinese tradition-- family burned joss paper toys and food. A way for the deceased to be comfortable in the afterlife.It was there we heard the strongest message from the service by Fremont councilmember Yang Shao."As a first generation immigrant from China, I could certainly feel their pain. It's so hard for the family to come over and overcome the barrier in terms of language and culture and to try very hard to realize the American dream. But sadly this dream was cut short and became a nightmare by a stray bullet on Saturday afternoon."He went on to say "We have to deliver a very clear message to state and city leaders and lawmakers that enough is enough. We need more support for local police. We need tougher laws." He also cited his belief that criminals should no longer be released back onto the streets.We asked Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong to react to Shao's messaging."I totally agree we are all responsible. That despite our opinions on police we have to realize there has to be safety in our community. So many families feel unsafe right now. We all owe the community support at this time and a safe community. That's what we hope. We hope it resonates with everyone at this moment."As the GoFundMe climbs toward a quarter million dollars, the Wu family says they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds back to the community, though they have not decided exactly where yet. The rest will go into a savings fund hopefully when they have another child.Jasper's final words in the video played at service on Friday, the little boy could be heard saying in Chinese, "mom, I am not gone, I am just playing hide and seek."