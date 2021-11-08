Fremont family urges suspect to surrender after toddler dies, caught in crossfire of I-880 shooting

Family of toddler heartbroken, wants shooting suspect to surrender after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life on Oakland highway
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Fremont family urges suspect to surrender after toddler dies

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of a Fremont toddler is heartbroken after the 23-month old lost his life. The CHP says he was likely killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 in Oakland while sitting in backseat of his mother's car.

There is shock and sadness about an innocent life lost across the Bay Area, while police search for suspects.

"It's just so devastating, so sad," said Lucy Tovar.

There was shock and disbelief over the sudden death of Fremont toddler, Jasper Wu. His family's neighbor, Lucy Tovar was stunned to hear the sad news.

"I just can't believe it. I see the family in front of the house with kids and their mom," said Tovar.

RELATED: 23-month-old boy killed by stray bullet on highway while sleeping in car seat in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

A 23-month-old boy was sleeping in car seat when he was killed by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 in Oakland.





Relatives say, the 23-month-old was asleep in his car seat riding in his mother's white Lexus on southbound 880 in Oakland when the car was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.

Little Jasper was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital suffering from a head wound where he died from his injuries.

Dashcam video taken after the shooting, shows police on the freeway investigating the chaotic scene.

"We heard it was a shooting, an hour later we heard a child was involved it's just heartbreaking," said Mike, a motorist.



The CHP says the child was likely caught in the crossfire of a freeway gunfight saying in a statement:

"Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet."

The family was too upset to be interviewed but told us off camera, they want those responsible to surrender.

Oakland City Council member Noel Gallo was outraged over an innocent life lost.

"The reality is, this is insanity. I see it everyday, gang activity has risen, especially when it comes to little ones, someone's family member, it's unacceptable," said Gallo.

The CHP is requesting tips from the public to help catch those involved in the gunfight, while a East Bay family mourns the unthinkable loss of an energetic little boy with a big smile.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandfremontchpfreewaypolicechild shot
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News