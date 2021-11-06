23-month-old boy killed by stray bullet on highway while sleeping in car seat in Oakland

23-month-old boy sleeping when hit by stray bullet on highway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother is mourning the loss of her 23-month-old son.

Around 2:10p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a gun fight between two drivers on Interstate 880 in the city of Oakland.

One of the bullets entered a white Lexus. Inside the vehicle was a family with three children including a 23-month-old boy who was in his car seat.

His family identified him as Jasper Wu, a boy who was smart and full of life and his mother's only child.

"I've got another call in saying there's a child bleeding from the head," heard on the audio recording of CHP officers arriving on scene.

The shooting happened during their drive home.

The boy's mother was behind the wheel.





According to the family, Jasper was sleeping in his car seat when the bullet hit him the head. His aunt said he tried opening his eyes.

CHP confirmed he was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

California Highway Patrol detectives revealing this family was in the crossfire saying in part, "Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet."

At Oakland Children's Hospital, Jasper's family is asking for those responsible to turn themselves in.

Meanwhile, the boy's grandfather left the hospital holding a plastic bag with small shoes inside, while Jasper's mother was consoled by the rest of the family.



If you have any information, the CHP is asking the public to call its tip line at 707-917-4491.



