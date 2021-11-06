23-month-old boy killed by stray bullet on highway while sleeping in car seat in Oakland

My colleague @Luzpenatv was able to speak to a family member who confirms these details.



According to the aunt 3 children were in the backseat.



My sources also say this is SF gang related and one member went to SF General. #SanFrancisco #Oakland https://t.co/mMALwbuSJc — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 7, 2021

Oh God. Hearing from source a baby was killed in a shooting— caught in the crossfire while family was driving in the area of 880-NB at 23rd Ave in Oakland.



A young Chinese baby under 2-years old.



Working on learning more… #Oakland — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 6, 2021

I can't begin to process some of the details I'm learning about this incident right now.



What I can say right now is that the baby/toddler was shot in the head. Multiple family members were in the vehicle at the time. #Oakland — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 7, 2021

Police Department Activity on Northbound I-880 at I-980 E in Oakland. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 6, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother is mourning the loss of her 23-month-old son.Around 2:10p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a gun fight between two drivers on Interstate 880 in the city of Oakland.One of the bullets entered a white Lexus. Inside the vehicle was a family with three children including a 23-month-old boy who was in his car seat.His family identified him as Jasper Wu, a boy who was smart and full of life and his mother's only child."I've got another call in saying there's a child bleeding from the head," heard on the audio recording of CHP officers arriving on scene.The shooting happened during their drive home.The boy's mother was behind the wheel.According to the family, Jasper was sleeping in his car seat when the bullet hit him the head. His aunt said he tried opening his eyes.CHP confirmed he was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.California Highway Patrol detectives revealing this family was in the crossfire saying in part, "Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet."At Oakland Children's Hospital, Jasper's family is asking for those responsible to turn themselves in.Meanwhile, the boy's grandfather left the hospital holding a plastic bag with small shoes inside, while Jasper's mother was consoled by the rest of the family.If you have any information, the CHP is asking the public to call its tip line at 707-917-4491.