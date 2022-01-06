4 fatal freeway shootings that occurred in Oakland since May remain unsolved

Last May, two people were killed in a party bus on I-580. In October, 23-month-old Jasper Wu was killed on I-880. And in November, an Antioch woman was killed on I-80 near the Bay Bridge toll plaza. It's leaving many asking: Why is it so hard to solve these crimes and how can they finally stop?
"There's a number of different factors," Dr. Cory Lepage, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Cal State East Bay, told ABC7 News. "It could depend on if there's any video, camera footage...that you probably don't have on a freeway."
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called for change on Wednesday morning.
"Oakland is not alone in these senseless, infuriating crimes," she said on Midday Live. "We as a community have got to band together and put an end to the trauma that is plaguing our communities."
Last month, Schaaf sent a letter to Governor Newsom asking for more license plate readers and surveillance cameras on Oakland highways. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has also been advocating for more highway cameras.
"We can advocate for it, we can yell and scream at the top of our lungs, but the highways are controlled by the state," Mayor Thorpe explained, "And until the state decides to act, we're not going to have the amount of cameras that we need."
The Governor's office did not respond to ABC7 News' request for comment on Wednesday about any plans to install highway cameras. Mayor Schaaf says she's hopeful it will be part of governor newsom's upcoming 2022 budget.
"He recognizes the public safety crisis for what it is," Mayor Schaaf said. "He has pledged to work with me and the state legislature."
Dr. Cory Lepage said while cameras can help solve crimes, it's unclear if more cameras equals an easier investigation.
He said untraceable ghost guns are the biggest problem.
"There's short-term solutions and maybe longer-term solutions," he explained, "And one of the short-term ones, policy wise, might be trying to get the guns off the streets."
"It could really slow down some of these violent acts," he added.
Both Mayor Schaaf and Mayor Thorpe called on Congress to crack down on ghost guns.
"Cameras go hand-in-hand with meaningful gun reform legislation," Thorpe said. "Cameras can help solve these types of crimes, but the most important thing is to prevent these crimes from happening."