crime

Woman killed after shooting on westbound I-80 near Bay Bridge toll plaza, CHP says

This is the second fatal freeway shooting in Oakland in 2 weeks.
By and Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland sees 2nd fatal freeway shooting in 2 weeks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the vehicle was traveling on westbound I-80, just east of West Grand Avenue, when it was struck by gunfire around 9:15 a.m.


Officers say the driver and two children who were also in the car were not injured in the shooting.

RELATED: In wake of toddler's death, CHP reveals Alameda Co. had 76 freeway shootings in past year

A massive backup ensued, clogging westbound traffic heading to San Francisco from the MacArthur maze. By 11:45 a.m. the Alameda County Sheriff's Department coroner's van arrived at the scene and all lanes reopened at noon.
Less than two weeks ag, 23-month-old Jasper Wu was shot in the head as he traveled on southbound I-880 in a car his mother was driving. CHP believes the family was likely caught in the crossfire of a freeway gunfight.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shootings on freeways in Alameda County in the last year.


RELATED: Family urges suspect to surrender after toddler dies, caught in crossfire of I-880 shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a toddler is heartbroken and wants the shooting suspect to surrender after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life on Oakland highway.



Last week, CHP Captain Mike Lehman said, "Over the past 12 months there have been 76 freeway shootings within Alameda County, and most of those freeway shootings have occurred on Interstate 580 and Interstate 880."

"There's just a lot of angst out there right now. It's just been ongoing and pent up since the pandemic started. It creates a lot of anger. I don't really like driving. It's like every day you go out there you are putting yourself at risk," said Oakland resident Elise Faur.

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning.




"It's dangerous out here. You never know if someone is going to drive up next to you and do whatever. You accidentally cut someone off, you're in fear of your life," said Oakland mom Tabitha Umunna.
CHP says detectives are actively investigating this shooting and asking for the public's help in gathering information about this shooting.

If you have any information or witnessed the shooting, call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimechpdeadly shootingfatal shootingbay bridgeshootingi 80
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Security guard for news crew shot in Oakland, reward offered
Oakland city council responds to police chief's criticism
Videos show scope of Bay Area's weekend of organized retail thefts
$50K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon and Valley Fair in SJ
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News