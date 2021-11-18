Woman killed after shooting on westbound I-80 near Bay Bridge toll plaza, CHP says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11210094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a toddler is heartbroken and wants the shooting suspect to surrender after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life on Oakland highway.

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.CHP says the vehicle was traveling on westbound I-80, just east of West Grand Avenue, when it was struck by gunfire around 9:15 a.m.Officers say the driver and two children who were also in the car were not injured in the shooting.A massive backup ensued, clogging westbound traffic heading to San Francisco from the MacArthur maze. By 11:45 a.m. the Alameda County Sheriff's Department coroner's van arrived at the scene and all lanes reopened at noon.Less than two weeks ag, 23-month-old Jasper Wu was shot in the head as he traveled on southbound I-880 in a car his mother was driving. CHP believes the family was likely caught in the crossfire of a freeway gunfight.There have been dozens upon dozens of shootings on freeways in Alameda County in the last year.Last week, CHP Captain Mike Lehman said, "Over the past 12 months there have been 76 freeway shootings within Alameda County, and most of those freeway shootings have occurred on Interstate 580 and Interstate 880.""There's just a lot of angst out there right now. It's just been ongoing and pent up since the pandemic started. It creates a lot of anger. I don't really like driving. It's like every day you go out there you are putting yourself at risk," said Oakland resident Elise Faur."It's dangerous out here. You never know if someone is going to drive up next to you and do whatever. You accidentally cut someone off, you're in fear of your life," said Oakland mom Tabitha Umunna.CHP says detectives are actively investigating this shooting and asking for the public's help in gathering information about this shooting.If you have any information or witnessed the shooting, call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.