Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office identifies recruit fatally shot on I-580 in Oakland

Nguyen was shot and killed while driving home on I-580 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. He drove his personal car and was not wearing any uniform associating him with the sheriff's office.
In Loving Memory of Recruit David V. Nguyen of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 172nd Academy. pic.twitter.com/W0BTgAhoq5— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 6, 2022
"We located a Toyota Prius against the left wall," said Raul Gonzalez with California Highway Patrol. "Once our officers got to the vehicle we saw the victim suffered a gunshot wound."
Nguyen was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office canceled classes for the academy Wednesday following the death of a recruit. Instead of class, they offered grief counseling support for the other recruits.
"It is definitely not business as usual today," said J.D. Nelson with the sheriff's office. "It is difficult for some to work after one of their academy mates is no longer here."
CHP is asking anyone with information to contact them - especially if your car has cameras on it.
"Do us a favor and review your footage," Gonzalez said. "See if you notice anything with your video cameras that can help us with this case."