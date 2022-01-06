Alameda Co. Sheriff's Office identifies recruit fatally shot on I-580 in Oakland

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Young ACSO recruit fatally shot on Oakland freeway identified

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The young Alameda County Sheriff's recruit that was fatally shot on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Tuesday evening has been identified as 28-year-old David Nguyen.

Nguyen was shot and killed while driving home on I-580 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. He drove his personal car and was not wearing any uniform associating him with the sheriff's office.



"We located a Toyota Prius against the left wall," said Raul Gonzalez with California Highway Patrol. "Once our officers got to the vehicle we saw the victim suffered a gunshot wound."

Nguyen was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

RELATED: Alameda Co. Sheriff's recruit fatally shot while driving home from work on I-580 in Oakland

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office canceled classes for the academy Wednesday following the death of a recruit. Instead of class, they offered grief counseling support for the other recruits.

"It is definitely not business as usual today," said J.D. Nelson with the sheriff's office. "It is difficult for some to work after one of their academy mates is no longer here."

CHP is asking anyone with information to contact them - especially if your car has cameras on it.

RELATED: Family urges suspect to surrender after toddler dies, caught in crossfire of I-880 shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a toddler is heartbroken and wants the shooting suspect to surrender after 23-month-old Jasper Wu lost his life on Oakland highway.



"Do us a favor and review your footage," Gonzalez said. "See if you notice anything with your video cameras that can help us with this case."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklanddeadly shootingalameda countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to take a rapid COVID-19 test correctly at home
Families spend hours in line to get free COVID tests in Fremont
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
UCSF doctor sees omicron peak coming soon
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Inyo County
Has SF hit rock bottom? Former mayor weighs in with Phil Matier
Show More
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Harlem Globetrotters heading to Chase Center this weekend
CA passengers quarantining in FL after getting COVID on cruise
By the numbers: How the Jan. 6 investigation shapes up 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News