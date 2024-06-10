Community searching for solutions after 3 teens killed in 2 separate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens were killed in two separate shootings in Oakland early Monday morning, according to police.

The first was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Filbert Street in West Oakland, where police found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Thirty minutes later, across town on 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard, two people were shot, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both later died at the hospital.

The Oakland Police Officer's Association expressed concern Monday over what it's calling a "surge in violence" over the weekend.

"At this point in the investigation these two incidents don't appear to be connected," said Oakland Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies.

Cheeko Wells is a violence interrupter in San Francisco where one of the three teen victims lived.

"When I was coming up in the 80's, when a person had a gun it's probably one person in six people with one gun," Wells said. "Now it could be six people and everybody got a gun."

Wells says parents need to talk and be involved with their kids.

"Being a father and a grandfather I spend a lot of time because I want them to be the best they can be," he said. "Don't say parents you don't have the time to do it because you do have the time to do it, because you make the time," says Wells.

No arrests have been made in these recent shootings and some Oakland leaders are calling for additional help.

"We do need the presence of more police officers to enforce the laws and rules that we have," said Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo.

Others like Pastor Mike McBride say the focus here should be safe, supervised spaces for kids to hang out, especially in the summer.

"Unfortunately we don't have the investments necessary from our tax base both at the local, state, and federal level to have safe spaces and places for young people to gather, so they literally try to create their own spaces to hang out."

Pastor Mike says that kids need to be aware too.

"And I would tell young people to be wise and be smart and don't put yourself in situations where you know individuals will have guns where you know individuals through social media accounts are beefing and having conflicts be preemptive," said Pastor Mike.

Oakland has had 40 homicides so far this year, it was 47 at the same time last year.

The Police Officer's Association says the department needs more resources and support to ensure the safety of residents and businesses.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.