2 shot after graduation event at Oakland's Skyline High School, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at Skyline High School in Oakland after graduation events, police said.

Officers detained two individuals, according to OPD.

Emergency crews were called about 7:42 p.m. to the school, where two adults, a male and a female, were wounded by gunfire in a parking lot, said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance and as of 9 p.m. were in stable condition. It is unclear if those two are students.

Another person was also reportedly hit by gunfire and showed up at a hospital by their own means, but police didn't respond to a request for information about a third injury in the shooting.

Witnesses described what they saw.

"You start seeing the people running and everything like that," said a man by the name of Larry, "I started ducking down and I started ducking down and tried to. You're just trying to figure out if it's some pop, like celebration or what."

"They were poppin' off the little confetti poppers and I thought it was all cool and then everyone started running. We saw hella smoke. I don't know what happened but it sounded like someone was driving by. Saw the smoke, heard the poppin', it was just a series that sounded like somebody had an automatic gun at some point and someone had a non-automatic gun at some point," said Jay Hackett.

A student tells us he was taking photos with his friends after the event when he heard gunshots.

He says people started running - before staff escorted them off the school's field and into the locker room.

A cellphone video shared with ABC7 News shows some of the moments that played out. There appears to be some sort of a fight and then gunshots can be heard along with yelling.

Police are calling this an isolated incident.

Bay City News contributed to this report.