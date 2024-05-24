OUSD to add extra security measures at remaining graduation ceremonies after Skyline shooting

Oakland police are looking for additional shooters and witnesses to Thursday night's shooting at Skyline High School after a graduation event.

Oakland police are looking for additional shooters and witnesses to Thursday night's shooting at Skyline High School after a graduation event.

Oakland police are looking for additional shooters and witnesses to Thursday night's shooting at Skyline High School after a graduation event.

Oakland police are looking for additional shooters and witnesses to Thursday night's shooting at Skyline High School after a graduation event.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District says there will be extra security measures in place at its remaining graduation ceremonies, a precaution that comes after three people were injured in a shooting at Skyline High School's graduation Thursday night.

"When something like this happens, I think it gives you a sense of vulnerability. And it's heartbreaking," says Nicole Lee, the Executive Director of Urban Peace Movement. The organization works on building youth leadership and community-led public safety programs.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 shot after graduation event at Oakland's Skyline High School, police say

Five of its students graduated Thursday night.

Oakland police say as people were leaving the graduation ceremony, two groups got into a fight in the parking lot, which escalated and led to shots being fired.

"I heard that one person got hit in the leg," says Jay Hackett. "I was taking pictures when it happened. Everyone started running, I just started speeding walking away."

Police say three gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. All are expected to survive.

One arrest was made and several others were detained. "Investigators are actively looking for additional shooters and witnesses," OPD said in a written statement.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

School is out, but Lee says Urban Peace Movement is with working campus organizations that are reaching out to students and the families impacted, as is done following a shooting.

"Mental health workers deployed. We see restorative justice circles. So we are all going to each around and lean in, and surround the students and the families in the coming weeks," explains Lee.

The Oakland Unified School District issued a statement calling the shooting, "absolutely unacceptable."

"As a community, we must not tolerate violence, and instead work together to eliminate it in Oakland," writes OUSD Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

Lee says it's important for students and this city not to let this graduation just be overshadowed by tragedy.

"There are 200 young people who crossed that stage last night. 200 families, who took their children over the finish line. That is also part of the story of Oakland. And we have to tell that story," says Lee.