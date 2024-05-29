OFFICAL RULES: Enter for a chance to stay at Aulani, Disney Hotel and Spa in Hawai'i

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

KGO-TV Vacation to Aulani Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is a sweepstakes in which one (1) potential prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that all decisions regarding the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, eligibility determinations, rules and rule interpretations, and the handling of technical difficulties or other errors are at the sole and exclusive discretion of KGO Television, Inc., licensee of KGO-TV and are final, binding and not subject to appeal.

I. NAME OF SPONSOR: KGO Television, Inc., licensee of KGO-TV, 900 Front Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 (hereinafter referred to as "Sponsor").

II. ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be nineteen (19) years of age or older at time of entry and be legal residents of the United States who are physically located and residing in the KGO-TV Designated Market Area ("DMA") as determined by Nielsen Media Research Services. This DMA covers the following counties in California: Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

Any entrants (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor, other television and radio stations in the KGO-TV Designated Market Area, Disney Resort ("Disney"), or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying a prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, and any person who, within the past ninety (90) days, has been awarded a prize in any sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor, are not eligible to enter or win (subject to the conditions stated below). "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year. NOTE: This Sweepstakes includes a travel prize. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assumes the risk that, if selected as the winner, he or she may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 in connection with prize-related travel and activities, and that such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and death.

In addition, Sponsor may render ineligible any person who, in Sponsor's sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with anyone involved in the development, production or administration of this Sweepstakes.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER:

Sweepstakes begins on May 29, 2024 at 12:00 AM (midnight) Pacific Time ("PT") and ends on June 5, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT ("Entry Period"). Sponsor's computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.

To enter the Sweepstakes, go to abc7news.com ("Website"), locate the link to the Sweepstakes and follow the instructions to complete an Official Entry Form. You must include your first and last name, day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address.

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE PRIZE.

Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry via the method listed above (each an "Entry" and collectively referred to herein as "Entries") per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of how many Member accounts a person may have (as further described below). Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

To enter the Sweepstakes, you must be a registered member of One-ID ("Member").

Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging into One-ID through the Website with your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Member account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Member account and participate in the Sweepstakes.

Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may become a Member free of charge by visiting the Website and registering by providing the requested information on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on the Website. By creating a Member account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.

By clicking the "Continue" button to continue with your Entry (as described below), you confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements of this Sweepstakes and agree to these Sweepstakes Official Rules. During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from ABC and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies or the prize provider. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.

Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for ensuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. Mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic Entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or Website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

One (1) potential Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted by representatives of Sponsor and notified on or about May 31, 2024 by telephone and/or email at the email address and/or phone number listed in their Member account profiles. Odds of winning depend on the total number of valid Entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) prize per person and only one (1) person per household can win.

Final determination of the winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and procedures. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or email within twenty-four (24) hours after initial notification to the potential winner or return of the email notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts may result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential winner will be required to complete, sign and return within one (1) business day of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release, where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If a potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential winner cannot attend any programming connected with the Sweepstakes on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential winners may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the email listed in the Member account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

V. PRIZE:

One (1) Grand Prize is available. The Grand Prize consists of the following:

Round trip air travel for the winner and up to three (3) guests on Southwest Airlines between a major United States gateway airport close to winner's residence ("Departure Airport") and Honolulu International airport ("Arrival Airport") as chosen by Disney (with possible layovers, subject to Air Travel Restrictions set forth in Official Rules);

Four (4) round trip ground transfers for the winner and up to three (3) guests between the Arrival Airport and the Disney Resort (the "Resort") selected by Sponsor (ground transportation provider to be selected by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion);

Hotel accommodations for the winner and up to three (3) guests (one (1) standard room/quad occupancy, including room tax, subject to certain room availability) for up to four (4) consecutive nights at the Resort as selected by Disney in its sole discretion; and

Two Hundred Dollars ($200.00) Resort spending credit valid at the Resort during travel dates and expiring upon check-out.

The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize is five thousand, two hundred forty-eight dollars ($5,248.00). The actual value of the Grand Prize may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual value of the Grand Prize will not be awarded.

Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package must be completed prior to June 15, 2025 (certain blackout dates and travel restrictions do apply, based on availability).

The winner and up to three (3) guests (each a "Guest"; collectively "Guests" and together with the winner, the "Group") must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport, as chosen by Disney. Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. The winner and their Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government issued identification and/or passports, as applicable. The winner and their Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that they are solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. There may be specific instructions and requirements for all visitors to Hawaii, which may include mandated quarantine or pre-travel testing. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible at their own cost for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest advisories, restrictions and travel alerts that may be in place for travel to Hawaii leading up to the planned stay. State requirements are subject to change. Prize fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight availability, and certain hotel/room availability at the Resort. The Prize must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier's regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Sponsor and Disney are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. All lodging will be at the risk of winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, transportation from/to winner's residence to/from Departure Airport, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; or any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances. Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors' control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Dates are subject to change. If Winner chooses to travel with fewer than three (3) Guests or no Guests, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guests, if any, must be eighteen (18) years of age or older and must execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, "Guest Documents"), which must be returned with the Verification Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. Any Guest who is less than the age of majority must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest's parent or legal guardian). Any damaged, lost or stolen travel vouchers or gift cards will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer. Some restrictions may apply. Prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. No substitution of Prize or any elements thereof is allowed, except at the Sponsor's sole discretion. All Prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible Entries are received. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys' fees.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable, except to a surviving spouse residing in the same household. No substitutions allowed except, at Sponsor's sole discretion, a prize, or prize element, of equal or greater value may be substituted. Certain prize items are subject to availability and may be substituted by Sponsor for a different item of greater or equal value, in its sole discretion. Gift cards are subject to separate terms and conditions imposed by issuer.

Winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable federal, state, and local taxes and/or local laws and regulations, and the reporting consequences thereof, and for any other fees or costs associated with a Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any Prize valued at $600 or more and must submit a validly executed IRS Form W-9 to claim Prize.

VI. RELEASES:

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release for Sponsor, Disney, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Entrants authorize the Sponsor and its designees to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence, entry materials and any materials collected by Sponsor as part of awarding the prize in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.

For name of winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: KGO-TV Aulani Sweepstakes Winner, 900 Front St., San Francisco, CA 94111 by July 31, 2024 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.

