Search for South Bay convicted fraudster and wanted fugitive described as 'phony tech inventor'

The Santa Clara County DA's Office says "phony tech inventor" and "serial fraudster" Dennis Fountaine is on the run after stealing more than $350,000 from investors and not showing up to his sentencing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who Santa Clara County officials are calling a "phony tech inventor" is on the run.

The district attorney's office said 67-year-old Dennis Fountaine, once connected to the Los Gatos area, stole more than $350,000 from investors.

Oahn Tran, Deputy District Attorney with the Major Fraud Unit said Fountaine is a 'serial fraudster.'

"He put out there that he created a robot called 'Homer,' that would help dispense medication to the elderly and disabled. He falsely represented he was working with the FDA for approval," Tran said.

Fountaine was convicted in May of three felony counts of grand theft by fraud. His sentencing was set for August 5, but he never showed up.

One of the four victims he defrauded is disabled.

"Maybe a $100,000, $60,000, but he's not going after VCs or millions of dollars at a time, he'll go after multiple people for tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands, people like I said ,just like you and me pulling out our heartstrings," Tran said.

His tactics would include fake online websites, articles or interviews to bolter his credibility.

"One of them is 100Inventors.com that appears to be a fake website saying he was nominated as one of the Top 100 most successful inventors," Tran said.

The DA's office wants the public to know Fountaine is a wanted fugitive, and they hope to prevent anyone else from getting victimized.

"We usually talk about the phrase grooming in sexual assault but that happens very often in fraud-related crimes," Tran said.

According to the FBI, there is an alarming increase of scams nationwide.

Americans lost $1.6 billion from January to May of 2024, which is nearly $300 million more than the same time last year.

Wednesday, James Barnacle with the FBI went on Good Morning America to address ways to protect yourself.

"Relax - don't be emotional when you're talking to people, the fraudsters want you to be emotional and make a quick decision and give money. So you should at things with a health dose of skepticism," Barnacle said.

Anyone with information on Fountaine is asked to call the Santa Clara County's DA's office at at (408) 792-2420.