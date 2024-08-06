What to know about potential texting scams targeting Bay Area, CA voters

As the 2024 election season gets underway, Bay Area counties are sending out a warning about potential scams targeting voters.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're gearing up to make sure your vote counts this November, be aware, potential scams are surfacing across California.

In the Bay Area, one county registrar's office is putting out a warning about text messages that try to get personal information.

County registrar's offices do NOT text voters to tell them they're not registered or they need to update their voter information.

"People are getting unsolicited text messages that say you're not registered to vote or you're not active and that to me means it's a possible scam- it's unsolicited contact, it's a sense of urgency and there's potentially a link that's not a dot-gov link so we want people to be aware and cautious of what they click on," said Helen Nolan, Assistant Registrar for Contra Costa County.

The Contra Costa County Registrar's Office says they've been getting phone calls from worried voters who have received text messages and called the office to make sure they're registered. Staff can look them up and reassure them. It's happening across the Bay Area and the state.

"I would say it's kind of alarming if there are scams out there trying to get people to reregister under false pretenses," said Michelle Siegel, a registered voter from Pittsburg.

"You got to second guess everything. It's a shame," said James Davis of Vacaville.

Registrars are scrambling to get ahead of the curve to combat potential misinformation online and via text and email.

In Contra Costa County, they're expecting record turnout in November and expect that over 85% of voters will cast a ballot.

"Go to the trusted election source- either your local elections office or the secretary of state for up-to-date and accurate information," said Nolan.

You can log onto voterstatus.sos.ca.gov and input your name and drivers license number for confirmation.