San Jose neighbors launch recall campaign to oust councilmember Omar Torres amid allegations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors and business owners are launching a recall campaign against San Jose city councilmember Omar Torres.

Councilmember Torres is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor, but has refused to resign.

The shock and outrage following the news is still being processed by neighbors and business owners in the City of San Jose's District 3.

"When everything came out and I had time to digest it, made a lot of my stomach turn," said Melissa Reyes, Owner and Operator of Mesquite and Oak, "I didn't know exactly who I could talk to about it. Then we started talking about it with other businesses and we all felt the same way."

Those business owners and many neighbors agreed that Torres needs to resign.

"I finally said, you know what? 'It's time,'" Reyes said, "'I'm going to go over to city council and ask him myself for his resignation'".

But Torres wasn't there. He has so far missed two city council meetings along with committee meetings and community events.

The mayor and city council have all called on Torres to resign which he has still not done.

In a city memo, Torres has requested a 30-day medical leave, saying the allegations made against him have impacted his emotional and mental well-being. He added in the memo that he's committed to returning to his duties.

We are concerned that this can be dragged on for a long time," said Matthew Quevedo a Northside Neighborhood Leader. Quevedo is also a staffer for Mayor Mahan but said Friday he is speaking solely as a District 3 resident.

Torres can be removed from office if he has five unexcused absences from city council meetings or if the council decides to hold a formal hearing.

One other option is a recall which is the plan the group from District 3 announced Friday.

"We will move forward with the signature gathering, approximately 5289 signatures to see that through," Quevedo said.

We reached out to Torres, his chief of staff and his attorney and have not heard back.

In a statement, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he supports the District 3 neighbors.

"I fully support the neighbors of District 3 stepping up to secure the leadership they deserve," he said. "This grassroots recall effort gives back a voice to a community that has felt unheard, unrepresented and betrayed by the person meant to serve them."

Organizers of the recall campaign say they still hope Torres will resign but say for now, they're continuing with their recall effort to make sure their district is represented.

"What I'm hopeful for is that six months from now, we're not saying we should have done this six months ago," Quevedo said, "So now is the time to get the process started."

The recall campaign hopes to have the recall on the ballot early next year.