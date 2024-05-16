Owner of longtime Oakland restaurant grateful to community after business broken into twice in 1 day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of alaMar Dominican Kitchen in Oakland is thankful for the community's support after his restaurant was broken into twice on the same day.

On Friday, Chef Nelson German shared with ABC7 News his business was burglarized twice.

The chef shared on Instagram that he would be forced to close his business, which has been around a decade in the Uptown area, if it didn't have a solid weekend of sales.

He says that thanks to the outpouring of support, alaMar did three times the average amount of business over the weekend.

He's encouraging everyone to support local businesses as often as we can.