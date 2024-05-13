VIDEO: Thieves steal about $36K in merchandise from small SF clothing shop

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A small clothing shop in San Francisco was broken into early Sunday morning.
The store owners say the thieves got away with about $36,000 worth of merchandise.
Surveillance video from Bakana in Cow Hollow shows two people breaking a window and entering the store at around 4 a.m.
Owner Mariana Bakana says this was the first time the shop has been broken into.
"My question is why - why me - why a small business?" she said. "I'm glad for my friends here because they are the ones who help me. Because I was crying here by myself. The police showed up here to take a report, but I didn't see nobody help me emotionally."
Bakana worries she will be forced to leave San Francisco if the issue happens again.