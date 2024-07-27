Park Fire burning in NorCal 7th largest wildfire in state's history, CAL FIRE says

California's largest wildfire of the year has burned an area larger than the size of the city of Los Angeles.

CHICO, Calif. -- California's largest wildfire of the year has burned an area larger than the size of the city of Los Angeles, destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes.

The Park Fire, which began Wednesday in the Chico area in Northern California, has forced about 4,000 people to evacuate in Butte County, where the state's deadliest wildfire, the Camp Fire, killed more than 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in 2018.

The Park Fire has exploded across parts both Butte and Tehama counties the past few days.

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Park Fire near Chico after he is believed to have pushed a burning car down a 60-foot embankment.

It now ranks at the seventh largest wildfire in California history, according to CAL FIRE data on Saturday.

The top six California wildfires are:

August Complex-1,032,648

Dixie-963,309

Mendocino Complex-459,123

SCU Lightning Complex-396,625

Creek -379,895

LNU Lightning Complex-363,220

As of Saturday afternoon, the wildfire grew 350,012 acres. And it is 0% contained.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for both counties Friday. The state also secured a federal grant to ensure there are enough resources to fight the blaze. The fire is advancing at 4,000 to 5,000 acres per hour, Billy See, incident commander for Cal Fire, said Friday. With winds forecast to die down overnight and higher humidity moving into the area, See believes firefighters will have a better chance to slow the fire down.

A 42-year-old man, identified as Ronnie Dean Stout II, was arrested on suspicion of pushing a burning car 60 feet into a gully, "spreading flames that caused the Park Fire," authorities said. The DA says the man was seen "calmly leaving the area by blending in with the other citizens who were in the area and fleeing the rapidly evolving fire." Stout, who has not retained an attorney, will likely face an arson charge, the DA's office told CNN.

Bay Area sending resources to try and help contain Park Fire burning in Butte and Tehama counties near Chico, California.

With containment still hovering near 0%, several fire departments here in the Bay Area have sent assistance up north.

"Up in that area currently you're having those 100-degree temperatures. Very low relative humidity. So very dry, hot. A lot of steep, rugged terrain. So getting access to some of those areas is very difficult," said Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesperson Will Powers on Friday.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report