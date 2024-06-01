Husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi takes stand in state case against David DePape

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, took the stand on Friday in the state case against David DePape.

Pelosi's testimony began mid-morning after SFPD Lt. Carla Hurley finished her testimony about interviewing DePape at the hospital, at one point holding in her hands the hammer DePape allegedly used on Pelosi, which she called a sledgehammer. In his testimony, Pelosi described waking up in the middle of the night startled, scared and groggy.

Paul Pelosi on the stand, describing the moments inside his home a little after 2 a.m. when his bedroom door bust open and he was greeted by a large man with a hammer and zip ties.

Pelosi says David DePape woke him with the question, "Are you Paul Pelosi?"

In the recording, David DePape grows increasingly angry claiming Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats committed crimes to steal the election from Donald Trump. He said, "I was going to hold her hostage and get her to tell the truth. If she didn't tell the truth, I'd break her kneecaps."

It's those four words that began a middle of the night conversation with DePape looking for Paul's wife, then speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi and Paul trying to explain she wasn't there.

"I'm going to have to tie you up. We'll wait," Pelosi testified DePape said before saying, "She's second in line for President" and "We're going to have to take them all out."

Pelosi described attempts to get away from DePape including walking to an elevator just outside his bedroom which had a phone in it he wanted to use to call 911.

DePape followed close behind what he said.

Ultimately, Pelosi described going to the bathroom where he was able to get his cell phone and call 911 on speaker, being mindful to say just enough to the 911 call operator to elicit help, but not too much to tip his hand to DePape.

"He seemed very intent on what he was going to do," testified Pelosi.

Pelosi eventually convinced DePape they should go downstairs to get DePape's belongings and that DePape could tie him up down there so they could sleep.

"I was trying to negotiate something," testified Pelosi.

When police arrived, Pelosi opened the door. He said when DePape wouldn't drop the hammer, Pelosi put his hand on the hammer and doesn't remember what happened after he was hit.

In describing the lingering effects the attack has has on his health, Pelosi said he's had two falls since the incident.

Also, that it's better for his mental health not to talk about what happened.

Following Pelosi's testimony, a forensic expert took the stand. Jurors have been intently listening and with each witness the judge has given them the option of submitting a question to be asked. The jurors had no additional questions for Pelosi.