Man apologizes for attacking Paul Pelosi with hammer as he's resentenced to 30 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A federal judge has resentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

DePape is convicted of breaking into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home in October 2022 and attacking her husband with a hammer.

On May 17, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley failed to allow DePape to address the court before she sentenced him to 30 years for assault and 20 years for attempted kidnapping, which would run concurrently.

The sentencing was then reopened because of the court error.

On Tuesday, Judge Corley apologized to DePape for having to be in court saying, "It's completely on me," and "I'm truly sorry for my mistake."

She then gave DePape the opportunity to speak.

"I will carefully consider anything you say this morning in determining a sentence that is appropriate," Judge Corley said.

David DePape, the man convicted of attacking then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

DePape apologized, specifically to Paul Pelosi.

"I'm sorry for what I did," he said. "Especially what I did to Paul Pelosi. I should have just left the house when I realized Nancy Pelosi wasn't home. I feel horrible about what I did to Paul."

Judge Corley ended up giving DePape the same sentence as before. She said she took into account DePape had no criminal or violent history but reminded him of the severity of his crimes and how this sentence needs to set a precedent.

DePape still faces state charges relating to the attack, and opening statements in that trial begin Wednesday.