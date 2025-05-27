Pedestrian seriously injured after collision near Costco in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A collision involving a pedestrian shut down a roadway in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were alerted to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 10th and Harrison streets. Upon arrival, they found an individual with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson.

The pedestrian was given initial medical aid and was sent to a hospital. Rueca said the involved vehicle and its driver stayed at the scene.

The portion of 10th Street from Folsom to Bryant streets was shut down for police officers to conduct an investigation. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".