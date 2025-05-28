Video shows person killed in SF SoMa crash lying down in street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News uncovered disturbing security camera video of a person struck and killed by a car early Tuesday morning in San Francisco.

It shows a person walk into the middle of the intersection of Harrison and 10th Streets and then lying on the ground. Due to the graphic nature of the video, ABC7 stopped the video before the person is hit.

The person stayed there for more than 30 seconds before vehicles came by. Several went around the person, but one struck and dragged the person.

Police were called to the scene around 5:15 a.m. and the person hit was transported to the hospital, where they died. The driver remained on the scene.

A portion of 10th Street was shut down for hours Tuesday morning as police investigated.