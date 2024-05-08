Former Bay Area congressman, environmentalist Pete McCloskey dies at age 96

Earth Day founder, former congressman and environmentalist Pete McCloskey has died at age 96.

Earth Day founder, former congressman and environmentalist Pete McCloskey has died at age 96.

Earth Day founder, former congressman and environmentalist Pete McCloskey has died at age 96.

Earth Day founder, former congressman and environmentalist Pete McCloskey has died at age 96.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friends say Bay Area representative Pete McCloskey never stopped leading the charge. His life, a journey that transformed him from war hero to peace activist and environmental champion.

Pete McCloskey died at the age of 96.

Born in Southern California, McCloskey graduated from Stanford, and Stanford Law School.

He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Navy Cross and Silver Star -- and celebrated for leading a series of bayonet charges.

He remembered the battle with humility, during an interview with ABC7.

RELATED: Former California congressman who helped create Earth Day speaks out in Lafayette

"I got wounded twice. The ridge lines were so narrow that you couldn't say 'Sergeant take the hill.' You just had to say 'follow me,' because you could only get one guy on the hill." McCloskey said.

But later as Vietnam unfolded, McCloskey turned against the war. Elected to congress as a republican in 1967, he eventually ran for president, trying to unseat Richard Nixon and participated in anti-war demonstrations.

"There are two ways to end this war. One is to persuade the president of the United States to stop the bombing forthwith and to withdraw our troops from Vietnam immediately. The other is to persuade 280 members of the House of Representatives or 51 senators to vote to cut the money off of this war," said environmental activist Robert Caughlan, a lifelong friend of McCloskey.

"When McCloskey came out against the war in Vietnam, as a Marine war hero, it was it was a big deal," said Caughlan.

In his film "Leading from the Front," Caughlan documents McCloskey's sometimes controversial stances from criticism of Israel as a lecturer at Stanford to support for free speech.

The pair also teamed up on environmental battles, including access to a popular beach along the San Mateo County coast.

He believes McCloskey, who helped create the annual "Earth Day" celebration, may be best remembered for his courage and maverick personality.

"I think that he was a hero for the environment. A hero for peace and a hero in war. He led a truly heroic life," said Caughlan.

While McCloskey made his name as a maverick Republican, he ultimately switched parties, becoming a Democrat later in life.