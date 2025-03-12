PG&E addresses fires at Vistra's Moss Landing battery plant amid lawsuit from businesses

In a virtual town hall, PG&E reiterated the battery plant fires broke out at Vistra's Moss Landing facility and not their own as both companies are included in a lawsuit from businesses.

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KGO) -- A complete loss - that's the expected outcome after a fire damaged the world's largest battery storage plant in Moss Landing.

On Tuesday PG &E hosted a virtual town hall where they reiterated, the fires that broke out on January 16 and reignited February 18 did not happen at their facility, but at one operated by Vistra.

Principal communications representative Paul Doherty said PG &E's Moss Landing substation is located adjacent to, walled off and separate to the Vistra powerplant.

The Haute Enchilada, Café, Gallery & Social Club has filed a lawsuit against Vistra Corporation over the recent fires which impacted their business.

PG &E says Vistra owns and operates the plant where the fire broke out.

The battery plant dates back to the early 1950s when PG &E initially developed it and began operation.

The company sold it in 1998, but the law firm Singleton-Shreiber is including PG &E in their lawsuit, along with Vistra and other companies.

On Tuesday, the firm hosted a virtual town hall meeting as well. Senior Counsel Knut Johnson explained the lawsuit's stance.

"And we think they do because of the contracts they've entered into that are publicly filed with Vistra, filed with the California Public Utilities Commission. And PG &E had the right to as it appears to us to have a say in the design to the Vistra plant," Johnson said.

There was another fire at the Vistra Energy battery storage facility near Moss Landing in Monterey County on Tuesday night.

Joining in on the virtual town hall was environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

She asked residents to remain vigilant and write down things they notice about the plant and about impacts to the environment.

"In every single situation I've been involved in a community member will document something eight, nine months down the road that changes everything," Brockovich said.

On February 22nd work began to de-link, or disconnect the remaining batteries.

In an update released Tuesday, Vistra said they've been able to complete 85% of this process.

During the town hall - neighbors talked about health issues since the fire.

Singleton-Shreiber said they're representing more than 60 business owners and residents in their suit and they're not sure where that number will end.