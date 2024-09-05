Your PG&E bill can see another rate hike by the end of year

PG&E is proposing another rate hike because it's still recovering from the winter storms that took place between 2022 and 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Your electric bill could increase another $6 a month by the end of the year.

The utility spent nearly $950 million when the storms knocked out power for millions of Californians.

Rates have jumped 110% in the last decade.

The Public Utilities Commission approved previous hikes to also help with wildfire response and prevention.

The CPUC is expected to vote on Sept. 12.