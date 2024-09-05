  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Your PG&E bill can see another rate hike by the end of year

KGO logo
Thursday, September 5, 2024 6:52PM
Your PG&E bill can see another rate hike by the end of year
PG&E is proposing another rate hike because it's still recovering from the winter storms that took place between 2022 and 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Your electric bill could increase another $6 a month by the end of the year.

PG&E is proposing another rate hike because it's still recovering from the winter storms between 2022 and 2023.

The utility spent nearly $950 million when the storms knocked out power for millions of Californians.

MORE: PG&E working to curb growing number of wildfires started by own equipment

Rates have jumped 110% in the last decade.

The Public Utilities Commission approved previous hikes to also help with wildfire response and prevention.

The CPUC is expected to vote on Sept. 12.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW