PG&E warns of aggressive scammers in Bay Area with more than 2,500 reported cases this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is warning about an alarming rate of scams targeting their customers using aggressive tactics that they say are especially evident across the Bay Area.

The scam comes as a phone call with an articulate agent threatening an immediate power cut off if you don't immediately pay a past due bill.

"We've seen over 2,500 reports in the Bay Area alone this year," said Jason King, PG &E spokesperson.

PG &E is investigating 260 cases in San Francisco, more than 662 reports in the North Bay, 413 in the South Bay, 241 along the Peninsula, and 971 cases in the East Bay

"Your caller ID may even show it is coming from PG &E. They have the ability to spoof that and bypass caller ID and make it look like it's coming from us. So they're continuing to refine their tactics. They're very slick and very deceptive," King warned.

About 250 customers have fallen victim, with an average loss of $900 when they provide a debit card, or Zelle the money to the scammer.

Here's what to do.

PG &E says hang up. Cyberfraud experts like the founder of Craigslist say government agencies and utilities have other ways of contacting you.

"Sometimes when we're panicking, we do something stupid. Take a breath. Take 9 seconds and consider that this is probably a scam," said Craig Newmark, now a cybersecurity philanthropist.

"Be very skeptical of anyone who reaches out to you and says you owe money. That is more often than not, a recipe for scamsters and fraudsters," said Robert Herrell, Executive Director Consumer Federation of California.

PG &E wants to hear from thousands of other customers who might have gotten a call threatening a power cut off, but didn't fall for it.

They say you can go online to PGE.com or call their tip line at 833-500-SCAM as they work with law enforcement to catch the cyber criminals.