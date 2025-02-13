Toxicology reports released on 3 teens killed in fiery Piedmont Cybertruck crash last year

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau released toxicology reports Wednesday night in the deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont that killed three college students over Thanksgiving break last year.

Toxicology reports, first obtained by our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, show the victims all had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in their systems when they died.

A Cybertruck they were in slammed into a retaining wall and tree and burst into flames.

Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson died.

This is a triple split image of the victims of the Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.From L-R, Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

A fourth person in the truck was injured.

All were 2023 graduates of Piedmont High School and were home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Standard is also reporting the autopsy report determined the cause of death as asphyxia and smoke inhalation, and ruled the deaths an accident.

Police are still investigating what role the alcohol and drugs played.

The driver, 19-year-old Soren Dixon, had a blood alcohol level of .195%.

Dixon also had methamphetamine in his system.