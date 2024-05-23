Police shoot at person in SF's Bayview neighborhood; no injuries reported

Police said Thursday afternoon that there was an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District, but that the subject wasn't injured.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police said officers used less-lethal force to subdue a man reported to be carrying a rifle in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded about 3:10 p.m. to the area of Ingalls Street and Armstrong Avenue, where the suspect was spotted.

Officers found him nearby, in the area of Jennings Street and Donner Avenue. Police said they weren't releasing information on what type of less-lethal force was used to subdue the suspect, only that he was not hit by gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.