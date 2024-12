Police investigating deadly shooting near West Oakland business

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in West Oakland Tuesday morning.

This happened just around 7:15 a.m. this morning at a building on 14th Street.

As of 11 a.m., there is still a large police presence.

Officers found a person dead at that location, but the victim's identity hasn't been released.

There is no word yet on who the shooter might be.

