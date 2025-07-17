Police warn of rise in sexual assaults in Richmond: Here's what to know

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Richmond police are increasing patrols in a popular park after a series of sexual assaults.

The attacks have taken place in Point Richmond, near Keller Beach and the Point Richmond Tunnel.

Police say it seems to be a crime of opportunity.

The assailant has attacked women walking or exercising alone.

Dawn Murray and her daughter try to get their steps in at Point Richmond. The park is a nice quiet spot along the water. But she may stop coming.

"Well, it looks like I'm going to be going to the marina from now on, pretty much," says Murray, who lives in San Pablo.

After learning about three sexual assaults that happened blocks away, she says they are putting safety first.

"It's a shame. We really can't have that much already out here in Richmond," says Murray. "So, it's really sad. Because here comes another thing that has been taken away, where women can feel comfortable going and doing things. It's just really sad."

"It appears it is a crime of opportunity. Based off unaccompanied females who are either walking or exercising," says Lieutenant Donald Patchin with the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police are warning the public about a series of sexual assaults that took place inside the Richmond tunnel, which has a raised path for pedestrians and cyclists. The first two were in June. The third was just on Tuesday morning.

"It is unusual. We normally don't have stranger-assaults like this, especially in a series. It is even more unusual for that particular area because Point Richmond is one of the more quitter areas in the city," says Lt. Patchin.

The suspect is described as a black man, 40-50 years old. Approximately 200 pounds. Bald with a grey/white goatee.

Richmond police are concerned that suspect may be becoming emboldened given that the severity of the attacks has escalated.

"The last incident was a little more forceful. The victim was stopped, which is a step up from the previous two reported incidents," explains Lt. Patchin.

In the meantime, police have stepped up patrols. They are encouraging people to travel in pairs. They believe the suspect may be local.

"Obviously they are close enough that they feel comfortable enough that they keep coming back to area. So, that is a strong possibility they could be somebody that is local," says Lt. Patchin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Richmond police department.