Possible disruptions to SamTrans bus service starting on Monday, officials say: Here's what to know

SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Transit District is warning of possible service disruptions to SamTrans as early as Monday because of a potential work stoppage.
The union representing about 400 bus operators, utility and other workers just rejected a three-year contract proposal from the district.
MORE: Alameda Hospital nurses picket to prevent relocation of surgeries
SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday.
SamTrans says it will prioritize school service and para-transit service will not be disrupted.