SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday

Possible disruptions to SamTrans bus service starting on Monday, officials say: Here's what to know

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Transit District is warning of possible service disruptions to SamTrans as early as Monday because of a potential work stoppage.

The union representing about 400 bus operators, utility and other workers just rejected a three-year contract proposal from the district.

SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

SamTrans says it will prioritize school service and para-transit service will not be disrupted.