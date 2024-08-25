  • Watch Now

Possible disruptions to SamTrans bus service starting on Monday, officials say: Here's what to know

SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday

Sunday, August 25, 2024 3:48PM
Possible disruptions to SamTrans bus service starting on Monday
The San Mateo County Transit District is warning of possible service disruptions as early as Monday because of a potential work stoppage.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Transit District is warning of possible service disruptions to SamTrans as early as Monday because of a potential work stoppage.

The union representing about 400 bus operators, utility and other workers just rejected a three-year contract proposal from the district.

SamTrans is advising customers to seek alternative transportation options on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

SamTrans says it will prioritize school service and para-transit service will not be disrupted.

