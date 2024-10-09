Save big on the best toys for Prime Big Deal Days, with picks from plushies to LEGO sets

Shop our picks for the best toys on sale right now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases.

One of the best feelings is saving big while holiday shopping, and thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, tons of top-rated toys are now on sale. Check out some of our picks below for the best toys currently on sale, with options ranging from plushies to LEGO sets that any kid will love.

Best toys on sale now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

LEGO sets

40% off Amazon LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit $29.99

$49.99 Shop Now

9% off Amazon LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set $99.99

$109.99 Shop Now

26% off Amazon LEGO Legoland Fire Academy Set $19.97

$27.24 Shop Now

39% off Amazon LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet Set $60.00

$99.99 Shop Now

Play sets and houses

37% off Amazon Barbie DreamHouse $139.99

$224.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon DC Comics Batman Transforming Batmobile Playset $47.99

$59.99 Shop Now

44% off Amazon Fisher-Price Baby & Toddler Smart Learning Home Playhouse $99.99

$179.99 Shop Now

42% off Amazon Barbie Toy Boat Playset $39.99

$69.99 Shop Now

Plushies

40% off Amazon TeeTurtle - The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $8.99

$15.00 Shop Now

34% off Amazon GUND Pusheen Snackable Sushi Plush $16.99

$26.00 Shop Now

26% off Amazon Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Poplina Purple Boba Tea $12.49

$16.99 Shop Now

14% off Amazon Pillow Pets 16-inch Appa Stuffed Animal $29.99

$34.99 Shop Now

Fun on wheels

40% off Amazon Ninebot Electric Scooter for Kids $149.99

$249.99 Shop Now

40% off Amazon Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler Toddler Ride-On Toy $149.99

$249.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon Step2 Whisper Ride II Kids Push Cars $71.99

$89.99 Shop Now

59% off Amazon Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard $103.99

$259.32 Shop Now

Dolls and action figures

47% off Amazon Baby Alive Magical Mixer Baby Doll $14.60

$27.99 Shop Now

30% off Amazon Spidey and His Amazing Friends Multipack $19.49

$27.99 Shop Now

32% off Amazon Transformers Toys Heroes and Villains Optimus Prime and Megatron 2-Pack Action Figures $18.99

$27.99 Shop Now

16% off Amazon Mattel Disney Descendants: The Rise of Red Doll $24.99

$29.99 Shop Now

Arts and craft toys

42% off Amazon Klever Kits 4 DIY Wooden Race Cars $14.99

$25.99 Shop Now

23% off Amazon NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Arts and Crafts Kit for Kids $22.99

$29.99 Shop Now

25% off Amazon Bluey Window Art Suncatchers Kit for Kids $11.24

$14.99 Shop Now

21% off Amazon Kinetic Sand Mermaid Palace $31.49

$39.99 Shop Now

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.