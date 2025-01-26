Longtime South Bay nonprofit The Princess Project desperate to find new retail space

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Princess Project Silicon Valley has helped countless teens find free dresses for some of their most memorable events. But now, the South Bay nonprofit is in need of some help itself. It now has just a few short weeks to find a new home.

Stepping through the current Santa Clara home of the nonprofit is like walking through a princess's closet. But it's not royalty who gets to step out in one of the treasures found there, it's South Bay teens heading to prom.

"Each student will also walk away with not only a dress, but a wonderful goodie box," Rebecca Flores, the chapter president said.

There's no financial requirement of the teens and the organization is run by volunteers like Flores.

"When we hear comments from the students things like, 'Thank you for making me feel pretty,' It's overwhelming and that's what makes us do what we do," Flores said.

For the last three years, the Silicon Valley Chapter of The Princess Project has been running out of a donated space in Santa Clara, a now-shuttered real estate office.

But the building recently came under new ownership and the nonprofit was recently asked to leave under a tight deadline.

"February 15, it barely gives us enough time to be able to move everything out," Flores said.

With prom season just around the corner, along with volunteer and giveaway events scheduled in the coming weeks, The Princess Project Silicon Valley is hoping for someone to step in as a type of fairy godmother.

"We're hoping that somebody out there has a space for us," Flores said, "All we really need right now is a space to last us until through April at least and then we can figure out where we're going to go from there."

The nonprofit needs a certain type of space in the South Bay to house the donated inventory and accommodate changing areas.

"The ideal spot for us would be a commercial space that is more than 6,000 square feet," Flores said, "Ideally, gosh, if we can get 15,000 to 20,000 square feet, we would be so incredibly happy."

No matter if and when someone comes through for them, Flores said the nonprofit will somehow still manage to do the giveaways that so many Bay Area teens have come to rely on.

"If I have to do this out of my driveway, this is what I'm going to do," Flores said. "Somehow or someway, this is what I'm going to do. I'm gonna meet those commitments that we've made to our high schools.

If you or someone you know would like to help The Princess Project Silicon Valley find a new space you can contact Rebecca Flores directly at rebecca@princessproject.org