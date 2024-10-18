Red Flag Warning puts North Bay firefighters, residents on high alert amid wildfire threat

Firefighters and residents in the North Bay are on high alert for wildfire as a Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday night.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, firefighters across the region are on high alert for wildfire. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Thursday night but already, high winds were kicking up, raising anxiety levels among homeowners.

Strong winds were kicking up across Sonoma County Thursday, signaling red flag conditions. CAL FIRE's Santa Rosa station posted a red banner letting the public know about high fire danger.

"So with red flag conditions coming in, the concern is fuels have had all summer to cure and be ready to burn, so when you add wind to that element, it drives fire behavior," said CAL FIRE Chief, Ben Nicholls.

Chief Nicholls says humidity levels are dropping fast.

"Just in the last handful of hours, we've already seen a 30% drop in our relative humidity across the region," he said.

All that creating the perfect recipe for wildfire. But CAL FIRE says it's up staffed and ready with additional resources including a strike team from Humboldt County.

Two firefighting helicopters, capable of dropping 2,000 gallons water are standing by at the department's Sonoma and Napa air attack bases.

CAL FIRE crews are always training, this unit was ready for a fire call.

Across town, there are more signs posted reminding the public of high fire danger.

"It's unsettling even though the weather is nice," said Matt Gilster.

For Santa Rosa residents, dry and windy conditions can trigger memories of the October 2017 Tubbs Fire, a firestorm which destroyed thousands of homes.

"When you have days like today, just brings back memories of Tubbs, everyone who lives here knows that," said Gilster.

Tim Bell showed us more than his go bag - he's got food and supplies for his family ready to go in the back of his Jeep.

"I have two young kids, I work in Rohnert Park so running back to get everyone, is always on the back of my mind," said Bell.

CAL FIRE urges residents to have a plan to evacuate in case of a wildfire. Keep a go bag close by with essentials, medications and important documents inside, just in case.