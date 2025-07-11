At least 1 city to resume trash pickup as Bay Area sanitation work stoppage enters 4th day

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- As trash continues to pile up in more than two dozen Bay Area cities, at least one city will resume garbage pickup on Friday.

Fremont says its Republic Services is planning to restart pickup with substitute drivers who will work through the weekend.

Workers with Republic Services walked off the job this week in solidarity with striking teamsters at the Manteca landfill.

Garbage workers are off the job in some Bay Area cities in solidarity with striking Republic workers in Manteca and on the East Coast.

They're pushing for higher wages, better health insurance and pensions.

It's meant no trash pickup in cities from Solano County all the way down to Half Moon Bay.

Republic Services apologized for the disruptions and said negotiations with the Teamsters are still ongoing.

Trash and recycling pick-ups are still happening at essential businesses - like hospitals and nursing homes.

Republic Services sanitation workers across the Bay Area are off the job in solidarity with strikers on the East Coast, and trash pickup is delayed.

Union City officials said two temporary drop-off locations for household garbage are now available for residents.

The city has established three drop-off sites in the meantime. Bins are available in the parking lot of the BART station at 11th Street and Decoto Road and at the Mark Green Sports Center, at 31224 Union City Blvd.

Residents can also bring their trash and recycling to the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station located at 41149 Boyce Road and should bring proof of residency. The location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Republic Services is the second largest company in the waste management sector in the United States. It had a market capitalization, or overall stock value, of about $75.2 billion as of Thursday. The company recorded a 3.8% growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same time in 2024 and employs about 42,000 people nationwide, according to Republic Services.

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent about 8,000 of those workers, and 2,000 were either on strike or picketing in solidarity as of Thursday, according to the union.

Bay City News contributed to this report