About 30 people displaced displaced following 3-alarm apartment fire in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. -- A three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Rohnert Park on Saturday left about 30 people displaced and sent a firefighter to the hospital, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded at 12:16 p.m. to the fire reported in the 900 block of Kirsten Court and arrived to find flames coming from a second-floor apartment.

The fire spread to other units and the attic of the building before crews brought it under control in about an hour, public safety officials said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation following the fire response.

The multi-unit building was declared uninhabitable and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced residents.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, which originated in the living area of an apartment. The blaze caused an estimated $2 million in damage, according to the Department of Public Safety.