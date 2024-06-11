Rubber dam inflated on Russian River to meet summertime water demand

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, as the weather heats up for summer, water officials are getting ready for peak demand for hydration. A giant rubber dam on the Russian River is being raised to help keep up a spike in water use.

Summer is heating up, and water officials are counting on this dam on the Russian River, to help keep up with demand for H2O.

"It's enhancing the ability to get water to our customers in the driest time of year," said Pam Jeane, Sonoma Water assistant general manager of Operations and Maintenance.

The rubber dam located near Forestville is being raised. It's vital to the region's water supply, which provides naturally filtered drinking water to more than 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

"Our demand just about doubles in the summertime, due to irrigations, people turn on irrigation, much larger demand," Jeane said.

The dam is like a giant water balloon which helps the agency pump the river water over a 65-foot levee into settling ponds. The ponds hold the extra water supply and even help to recharge groundwater.

"Without this, we would be hard pressed to pump enough water to serve the public," said Eric Keel from Sonoma Water.

Sonoma Water relies solely on its own watershed for drinking water.

"So what we get in terms of precipitation is all we get," Jeane added.

For now, the area is in good shape, both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino are full.

"This year we're happy, both our reservoirs are topped off," Jeane added.

But this water agency knows supply may change in the future, so they urge every customer to be water wise.

"Especially with a natural resource, it's not something you want to take for granted," said Jeane.

Meantime, this dam is doing its part to provide water to a thirsty North Bay.