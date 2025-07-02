Man charged with attempted murder in unprovoked stabbing inside SF bar bathroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in an unprovoked attack inside a bar bathroom last week, prosecutors said.

Patrick Hamer, 43, is accused of following a man into the restroom of a bar in the 1800 block of Divisadero Street on June 24 and stabbing the victim in the face, neck, and chest, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The attack, described as sudden and without warning, ended in chaos as Hamer allegedly fought off patrons who tried to stop him before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The District Attorney's Office said Hamer has been charged with attempted murder, mayhem, and several sentencing enhancements, including the use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."