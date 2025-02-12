Paint, lumber, glitter: Behind the scenes with SF Chinese New Year Parade float makers

With just four days until the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, the team behind the parade's iconic floats is putting the finishing touches.

With just four days until the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, the team behind the parade's iconic floats is putting the finishing touches.

With just four days until the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, the team behind the parade's iconic floats is putting the finishing touches.

With just four days until the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, the team behind the parade's iconic floats is putting the finishing touches.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just four days until the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, the team behind the parade's iconic floats is putting the finishing touches on their creations at Pier 19.

For the artisans with the Parade Guys, the company responsible for building the elaborate floats, the work requires skill, precision-and plenty of glitter.

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade 2025: How to watch live on ABC7!

Since late December, a team of about 20 fabricators has been working tirelessly to build 21 floats for the event. The process requires staggering amounts of materials including hundreds of gallons of paint, 60 truckloads of lumber, and hundreds of pounds of glitter, according to Stephanie Mufson, owner of Parade Guys. She's been creating for the Chinese New Year Parade for nearly 20 years.

"I literally go to Home Depot every single night for two months and the guys in the lumber department are like, what are you doing?" she laughs.

This year's floats are themed around the Year of the Snake, a symbol of rebirth and renewal in Chinese culture. The snake's unique movement allowed designers to flex their creative muscle.

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade: Everything you need to know before you go

"A lot of the other animals, like the pig and the rabbit, belong on the ground," Mufson said. "But we're able to make it look like the snake is flying through the air."

The Parade Guys team also experienced a transformation of their own, relocating to a new workshop space after years at Pier 54.

"There are a lot of changes in the city, in the world, in this parade," Mufson said. "That resilience, that flexibility - it's a good metaphor for what we do. We've learned to go with the flow and roll with it."

Each team member plays a critical role in the construction process. Luis Montejo, a carpenter, focuses on building float bases and structural elements. Abeje Maoud, a glitter specialist, ensures every float sparkles under the parade lights.

"It makes me proud to see our work go down the road and everybody really appreciating it," Maoud said.

VIDEO: SF Chinese New Year Parade grand marshal Joan Chen reflects on her love of Chinatown

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade grand marshal Joan Chen is embracing the role with enthusiasm and a deep connection to the city's Chinatown.

Building large-scale designs in just a few weeks comes with challenges. Mufson admits there are moments of stress.

"Sometimes I pull my hair out a little bit," she chuckles.

But seeing the community's reaction makes it all worthwhile.

"It's the feedback from the community and seeing everyone light up when they see our work-that's what makes it worth it," Mufson said.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade takes place this Saturday, celebrating tradition, culture, and the artistry of those who bring the event to life.