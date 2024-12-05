SF Federal Building renamed after Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

The San Francisco Federal Building is now officially the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

The San Francisco Federal Building is now officially the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

The San Francisco Federal Building is now officially the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

The San Francisco Federal Building is now officially the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Federal Building is now officially the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building. The dedication to a longtime San Francisco congresswoman comes after some big changes in the area.

Congressional leaders, past San Francisco mayors, the building architect -- they were all there to honor Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and celebrate the SF Federal Building dedication.

The building named after her is a controversial piece of architecture in a neighborhood that has struggled to be inviting to workers.

It's a new name and a new look for the San Francisco Federal Building.

The 18-story tower at Mission and 7th streets was dedicated to honor a woman who has represented San Francisco for 37 years in Congress.

"For me to have the building named Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying to the people of San Francisco, your representative was the SOH, first one, first CA SHO is one of my greater moments. I'm very proud of that," said Pelosi.

On this day, there's plenty of security surrounding the building. Some say the area has been dramatically cleaned up.

Back in August of 2023, federal employees at the Federal Building in SoMa were told to work from home as much as possible because concerns safety and crime concerns in Downtown San Francisco.

RELATED: Some federal employees in SF asked to work from home amid drug, crime concerns: report

"I'm a neighbor. I live two doors away," said SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Supervisor Dorsey represents the area where the Federal Building is.

"We've got a long way to go but two years ago, it was 24 hour a day drug dealing at corners all over this neighborhood. You don't see this now," said Dorsey. "They did step up with security. The federal protective service now plays a more active role of keeping drug dealers off the corner."

The SF Mayor's Office released this statement saying that that city has taken aggressive steps to shut down open drug markets saying: "This effort, focused on the Tenderloin and South of Market areas, includes additional police presence and efforts to address illegal fencing and unpermitted vending on 7th and Market. The fence stood up by federal agencies has also helped deter illegal and problematic behavior around the Federal Building. "

Joshua Herbert, who lives a block away from the Federal Building, says the problem hasn't been solved.

"All that activity is gone. If you go that way one block to 6th Street, you'll see tons of activity," said Herbert.

Maria Parker pushes her dogs around in a stroller. "The streets are very dirty. Sometimes there's fentanyl in the street," said Parker.

A few blocks away from the Federal Building is the former headquarters of X. Elon Musk and President Trump are calling for federal employees to return to their offices five days a week.

Even with the Federal Building now heavily guarded, some wonder if San Francisco's federal employees are able to return safely.

"I think they should be OK. They have armed security. I don't. They should be OK," said Andre Sediacek, a SoMa San Francisco resident.

The Pelosi Federal Building is heavily patrolled, but it appears few people are actually working in it.

We reached out to general services administration to ask just how many people are working from their offices. We have not heard back.