SF Giants to hold celebration of life for Willie Mays on July 8

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Giants are inviting all fans and friends of the late, great Willie Mays to a public celebration of life.

It will be held on Monday, July 8 at 4 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Admission is free and no registration is required.

Fans will enter through the Willie Mays Plaza gates on 3rd and King.

The Giants legend died on June 18 at the age of 93.