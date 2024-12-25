San Francisco hotel workers approve new contract, ending 3-month strike

San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract.

San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract.

San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract.

San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months voted Tuesday to approve a new union contract.

The approval by Unite Here Local 2 in San Francisco settles the last of three hotel strikes in San Francisco this year, union officials said.

The strikes at Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton hotels throughout the city began in the fall. Marriott workers reached agreements on Thursday, with Hyatt doing the same on Friday.

RELATED: San Francisco Hyatt Hotel union workers unanimously approve new contract

The Hilton agreement is the same as those ratified by striking Hyatt and Marriott workers last week, according to Ted Waechter, spokesperson for the Unite Here Local 2 union.

The agreement applies to about 900 workers, 650 of which have been on strike for over three months, according to Waechter. The hotels include the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and about 250 workers at Hilton's Parc 55 hotel, who had been prepared to go on strike.

All the deals with hotels include keeping the workers' health plan, wage increases, and protections against understaffing and workload increases.

Many of the 2,500 hotel workers had been striking for about 93 days, picketing daily in Union Square, which is the site of a Hilton and the nearby Grand Hyatt on Stockton Street.

RELATED: SF Hyatt Hotel union workers on strike to vote on ratifying tentative agreement for new contract

"These 93 days have not been easy, and I'm so proud that my coworkers and I never gave up," said Bill Fung, a housekeeping attendant at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square for 29 years. "We stood together through the rain and cold, and even though there were some hard days, it was all worth it. We will go back to work with our health care, good raises, and the confidence of knowing that when we fight, we win."

Hilton media representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming an end to the strike, saying it came just in time for the holiday season and allows workers to return to work for key events such as the JP Morgan Health Care Conference and NBA All-Star Game.

Unite Here Local 2 represents about 15,000 hotel, airport and food service workers in San Francisco and San Mateo counties and represented the striking hotel workers.