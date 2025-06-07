SFPD Chief Bill Scott reflects on the last 8 years on last day of job

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday was San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott's last work day in his current job.

Scott spent more than eight years as chief after serving 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

He's heading back to LA to become the first Chief of Police for the Metro Transit Community Public Safety Department.

"The main thing is the people, remembering how you interacted or how I interacted with people. Did I make a difference, a positive difference in their lives given my role? That's what I want to be remembered for, more than anything else, because that's what matters," Scott said.

In his new position, Scott will be responsible for building up the department and play a key role in safety planning for major events, like the 2028 Olympics in LA.

It's his last day of work was Friday, but he's still the chief until June 20.